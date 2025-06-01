21 Dead In Kano Team Bus Crash: FRSC Reveals Cause, Tinubu, Atiku React

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has attributed the fatal crash, which led to the demise of 21 athletes and officials from Kano State, to fatigue and excessive speeding.

The athletes were returning to Kano State from the 2024 National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when they met their deaths.

The tragic incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday along the Kaduna-Kano Expressway near Gadar Yankifi.

The accident involved a coaster bus owned by the Kano State Government, with registration number KN 041 A17. The bus was carrying 24 passengers — 23 men and one woman — when it veered off the road.

According to FRSC spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide, 21 passengers, all male adults, were confirmed dead at the scene. Three others, including the only female passenger, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The crash involved a coaster bus belonging to the Kano State Government with 24 people on board,” Ogungbemide stated.

“Three of the victims — two male adults and one female — were rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries, while 21 others lost their lives at the scene.”

Among the deceased were athletes in wrestling and kickboxing, journalists, referees, secretaries of various sports associations, medical staff, and drivers.

One victim, Imam Umar Fagge, was a football referee and younger brother to the acting chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Fagge.

FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed expressed his condolences, describing the crash as “a heartbreaking loss.”

He emphasised the urgent need for transport operators to enforce rest periods for drivers and adhere to speed regulations, particularly during night travel.

“This tragic lone road crash might have resulted from fatigue and excessive speed during a long night journey,” Mohammed said. “Fleet operators must take driver rest seriously and avoid night travel where visibility is poor.”

President Bola Tinubu also reacted to the incident, calling it a “devastating blow to the nation.”

“This tragedy casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence,” the President said in a statement through his media aide, Bayo Onanuga. “We must honour these fallen heroes by enhancing road safety measures nationwide.”

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, host of the festival, said he was deeply traumatized by the news.

“It is indeed distressing that 20 gallant athletes who had represented Kano State at the Gateway 2024 Games lost their lives in such painful circumstances,” he said.

Kano State’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, described the loss as “a deeply painful moment for all of us.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter), said he was “heartbroken” by the tragedy. “These young men and women cut in their prime represent the very best of our nation,” he said.