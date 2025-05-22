FRSC Should Be Armed – Afe Babalola

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola, has called for the arming of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Babalola lauded the Corps’ efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and effectively safeguard its installations and formations.

Naija News reports that the senior lawyer made the call when the Ekiti State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Sanya Adeoye, paid him a visit on Wednesday.

He assured that he would continue to support the efforts of the Corps to safeguard Nigeria’s roads.

“I will not only continue to support road safety ideals, but will advocate for more secured working environment for the FRSC staff by lending support for the organisation to bear arms for the protection of its formations and personnel. This is because they must be fully secured to be able to discharge their duties professionally,” he said.

He noted that the FRSC’s role extends beyond mere traffic management, requiring adequate equipment and training to handle potential security threats.

Reacting to Babalola’s call for Corps to be armed, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, applauded him for objectively endorsing what he described “as overdue necessity”.

Mohammed added that FRSC would be well-positioned to take its operations to the next level, ensuring safer roads for all Nigerians when the bill is passed and assented to by President Bola Tinubu.