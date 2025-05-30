István Kovács To Officiate 2025 UEFA Champions League Final Amid Praise, Controversy

The UEFA Referees Committee has appointed Romania’s István Kovács to officiate the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan.

Note that the UEFA Champions League final is expected to take place at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, with kick-off set at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 31.

Kovács, 40, brings a blend of experience and scrutiny to the spotlight as PSG seek their first-ever Champions League title, while Inter Milan aim to secure their fourth.

The appointment marks Kovács’ third UEFA club competition final, following his officiating roles in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final in Dublin and the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana.

This season, Kovács has officiated seven Champions League matches, notably the round of 16 second leg between Liverpool and PSG — a fixture where his performance was widely lauded for its composure and control.

Joining him on the pitch will be Romanian assistants Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi, forming an all-Romanian team.

Portugal’s Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro has been designated as the fourth official, with Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus as the reserve assistant referee.

The video assistant referee (VAR) team comprises Dennis Johan Higler from the Netherlands, supported by Romania’s Catalin Sorin Popa and fellow Dutch official Paulus van Boekel.

However, Kovács’ selection has not gone without debate. During UEFA Euro 2024, his officiating in the group-stage match between Czechia and Turkey came under fire from fans, with several contentious decisions stirring reactions across social media.

Moreover, the decision to appoint Kovács over Polish referee Szymon Marciniak — who was widely tipped for the final — has added to the controversy.

Marciniak’s controversial handling of the Inter Milan vs. Barcelona semifinal led to complaints from Barcelona players, including a formal request by midfielder Pedri for UEFA to review the referee’s performance.

According to Tribuna.com, UEFA opted for Kovács in a move aimed at safeguarding the tournament’s integrity.