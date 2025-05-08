Connect with us

Ex-Manchester United Star, Rio Ferdinand, Hospitalized

Ferdinand Reveals Man United Forward Won’t Fix Relationship With Neville

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was admitted to the hospital, prompting him to miss Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, May 7.

Rio Ferdinand was scheduled to cover the match for TNT Sports, a role he has embraced regularly since ending his illustrious playing career, which included over 700 appearances and six Premier League titles.

Despite the circumstances, Ferdinand remained in good spirits, sharing a photo from his hospital bed just hours before kick-off.

He posted on 𝕏, expressing his disappointment in missing the match but wishing his colleagues well: “Gutted to be missing the semi-finals this week on TNT Sports! Wishing the team all the best — I’ll be watching every minute from the iPad!”

In related news, former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva shared his thoughts following the victory of the French team over Arsenal in the semi-finals.

He extended his best wishes to the team after they eliminated the Gunners from the competition, with the match ending 3-1 on aggregate following a 2-1 win at Parc des Princes.

Silva led PSG during the 2019-2020 season when they reached the Champions League final for the first time, ultimately losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Reflecting on the recent victory over Arsenal, he recalled the disappointment from five years ago but expressed optimism for the current team, stating, “Paris Saint-Germain 2020 was a difficult year. But this time everything will end well.”

After leaving PSG at the end of the 2019-2020 season, Silva joined Chelsea, where he teamed up with former manager Thomas Tuchel. Together, they won the Champions League in the following season.