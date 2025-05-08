Ex-Manchester United Star, Rio Ferdinand, Hospitalized

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was admitted to the hospital, prompting him to miss Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, May 7.

Rio Ferdinand was scheduled to cover the match for TNT Sports, a role he has embraced regularly since ending his illustrious playing career, which included over 700 appearances and six Premier League titles.

Despite the circumstances, Ferdinand remained in good spirits, sharing a photo from his hospital bed just hours before kick-off.

He posted on 𝕏, expressing his disappointment in missing the match but wishing his colleagues well: “Gutted to be missing the semi-finals this week on TNT Sports! Wishing the team all the best — I’ll be watching every minute from the iPad!”

In related news, former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva shared his thoughts following the victory of the French team over Arsenal in the semi-finals.

He extended his best wishes to the team after they eliminated the Gunners from the competition, with the match ending 3-1 on aggregate following a 2-1 win at Parc des Princes.

Silva led PSG during the 2019-2020 season when they reached the Champions League final for the first time, ultimately losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Reflecting on the recent victory over Arsenal, he recalled the disappointment from five years ago but expressed optimism for the current team, stating, “Paris Saint-Germain 2020 was a difficult year. But this time everything will end well.”

After leaving PSG at the end of the 2019-2020 season, Silva joined Chelsea, where he teamed up with former manager Thomas Tuchel. Together, they won the Champions League in the following season.