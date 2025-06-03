UEFA To Revise Champions League Knockout Rules After Arsenal, Barcelona Blow

In the wake of a controversial first season under the Champions League’s expanded format, UEFA is poised to make a major rule change—handing home advantage in all knockout rounds to teams with superior league-phase finishes.

The decision follows widespread criticism after top-performing clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona were eliminated in the semi-finals despite finishing high in the initial 36-team Champions League table.

Both were forced to play the second legs of their ties away from home—Arsenal against eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona against Inter Milan—despite finishing second and third, respectively, in the standings. Their opponents, by contrast, ranked 15th and fourth respectively.

The inconsistency sparked frustration from clubs and fans alike, prompting UEFA’s Club Competitions Committee to agree on a new approach ahead of last weekend’s Champions League final.

The change, which is set to take effect from the 2025-2026 season pending ratification by UEFA’s Executive Committee, will ensure that higher-ranked teams in the league phase are rewarded with the advantage of hosting the second leg throughout the knockout rounds, not just in the Round of 16.

Under the previous system, only Round of 16 matchups were considered league rankings, while the quarter-finals and semi-finals reverted to an open draw format.

That meant Arsenal, despite their strong league performance, faced PSG at the Parc des Princes in a decisive away leg—a factor many believe cost them a place in the final.

Mikel Arteta’s side were visibly aggrieved. Reports suggest the North London club expressed their discontent to UEFA, arguing that their consistency in the earlier stages of the tournament was unfairly dismissed.

Barcelona shared a similar fate, having to travel for their semi-final second leg despite finishing above opponents Inter Milan in the league stage. Though they advanced past Dortmund in the quarter-finals—also away from home—the Spanish giants couldn’t overcome the deficit in their next away fixture.

A virtual UEFA Executive Committee meeting is expected before August 28, the date of next season’s League Phase draw, to formally approve the adjustment. While the 2025-2026 regulations have already been released, UEFA retains the authority to modify them with official approval.