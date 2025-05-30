Inter Milan Vs PSG UEFA Champions League Final Preview: H2H, Prediction, Team News, How To Watch

The stage is set for a titanic showdown at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday night, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lock horns with Inter Milan in the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League Final.

Kickoff is set for 8pm UK time, with Inter Milan and PSG vying for continental glory and the culmination of vastly different but equally compelling campaigns.

The Finalists: A Tale of Two Titans

PSG arrive in Germany chasing history. Still in pursuit of their first-ever Champions League crown, the Parisians are also on the verge of an unprecedented treble — having already clinched Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

Their resurgence under Luis Enrique in 2025 has been nothing short of spectacular. Once teetering on the brink of European elimination, PSG have transformed into Europe’s most in-form team, ousting the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Liverpool en route to the final.

Inter Milan, by contrast, are hoping to avenge past heartbreak and add a fourth Champions League title to their collection.

Simone Inzaghi’s men may have fallen short domestically, losing out on both Serie A and the Coppa Italia, but their European campaign has been relentless.

After knocking out Bayern Munich and edging Barcelona in a thrilling 7-6 aggregate semifinal victory, the Nerazzurri are just one win away from rewriting their season’s narrative.

Head-to-Head and Historic Context

Saturday marks the first-ever Champions League final meeting between PSG and Inter Milan.

However, historical omens could favor the French side: in all previous UCL finals held in Munich, a first-time winner has emerged — a list PSG hope to join alongside Nottingham Forest, Marseille, Dortmund, and Chelsea.

Moreover, French football’s only previous UCL triumph came in Munich when Marseille defeated AC Milan in 1993. Could lightning strike twice?

Inter Milan Vs PSG: Team News

In a rare twist of fate, both teams are expected to be at full strength for the final.

PSG are without only Presnel Kimpembe, who has been sidelined for most of the season. Ousmane Dembele is tipped to return to the starting XI, with either Bradley Barcola or Desire Doue expected to make way.

Inter Milan welcome back Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zielinski, both of whom resumed training this week. Skipper Lautaro Martinez, rested since the semi-final, is also fit and raring to go.

Predicted Lineups:

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Form Guide

PSG’s UCL Knockout Journey:

Beat Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal in a demanding route to the final

Recent form: WWWLWW (all competitions)

Inter Milan’s UCL Knockout Journey:

Overcame Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Recent form: WDWWDW (all competitions)

Tactical Outlook

This final is being hailed as a clash of philosophies: PSG’s high-octane, attacking flair vs Inter’s disciplined, tactically-astute structure. Enrique’s side thrives on fluid offensive rotations and wing play, while Inzaghi’s men dominate through control, physicality, and efficiency in transition.

Inter have scored first in 11 of their 14 UCL games, often dictating tempo early. PSG, however, have proven their mettle under pressure, including a crucial penalty shootout win over Liverpool.

Prediction

This promises to be one of the most evenly matched Champions League finals in years. With both sides in top shape and high stakes on the line, expect a cagey affair.

Prediction: PSG 1-1 Inter Milan (PSG win on penalties)

PSG’s big-game experience and sharper recent form — plus their nerve shown in penalty situations — could be the edge they need to finally break their Champions League duck.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Watch Live: SuperSport Football, Canal+, TNT Sports, or UEFA.tv