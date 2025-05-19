Twenty-three Clubs Confirmed For 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League

At least 23 clubs have secured qualification for the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League, as the revamped edition of Europe’s elite competition continues.

The upcoming Champions League season will maintain the expanded format, making it the second season in a row that 36 teams will feature in the competition.

Most clubs across Europe have booked their spots based on final league standings, with domestic champions and top-placed teams making the cut.

In the English Premier League, Liverpool and Arsenal are set to return to Europe’s premier tournament.

Spain boasts four representatives already, including champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Club.

Italian giants Inter Milan, Juventus, Napoli, and Atalanta have also confirmed qualification, while Germany will be strongly represented by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are joined by Marseille and Monaco. From the Netherlands, Ajax and PSV have made it through, alongside Sporting CP from Portugal.

Other qualifiers include Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium, Galatasaray from Turkey, and Slavia Praha from the Czech Republic.

The expansion to 36 teams is part of UEFA’s broader efforts to modernise the Champions League and increase the number of high-stakes matches.

The new format will introduce a single league table instead of the traditional group stage, with each team playing eight matches against different opponents.

The remaining qualification spots will be filled over the coming weeks as European leagues wrap up and UEFA competitions conclude. Fans eagerly await the full lineup and the draw that will set the stage for another thrilling campaign of top-tier football.