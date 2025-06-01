2024-2025 Champions League: Best Player, Best Youngster, Team Of The Season Announced

Paris Saint-Germain dominated the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League honours as French forward Ousmane Dembélé was named Player of the Season.

Teenage sensation Désiré Doué took the Young Player of the Season, and the club had six players included in the Team of the Season.

Player of the Season: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

The UEFA Technical Observer Group crowned Ousmane Dembélé as the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season after an outstanding campaign leading PSG to European glory.

“As well as his eight goals, Dembélé has taken on the role of a leader in the PSG team, as we saw in the final with how he worked so hard, pressing from the front,” the group explained.

“He created doubts for opponents match after match with his clever movement, dropping deep to give his team superiority in midfield.”

Dembélé, 28, was PSG’s top scorer with eight goals, including:

A key equalizer against Manchester City on Matchday 7

A stunning hat-trick away to Stuttgart on Matchday 8

Decisive goals in knockout clashes against Liverpool and Arsenal

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Dembélé. “I’m proud of the journey we went on and everything I’ve done throughout my career to achieve this result. It’s magnificent.”

Young Player of the Season: Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

19-year-old Désiré Doué emerged as one of the breakout stars of the tournament, earning the Young Player of the Season award following a sensational knockout campaign.

“Doué has been a revelation,” said UEFA’s Technical Observer Group. “He made an incredible breakthrough, culminating in a Player of the Match performance in the final, where he became the first teenager to score twice in a Champions League final.”

Doué contributed crucial goals throughout the tournament:

A group-stage strike at Salzburg

Knockout goals vs Brest and Aston Villa

Two unforgettable goals in the final

“We made history for the club, for French football, for Europe,” said Doué. “It’s just magnificent.”

Champions League Team of the Season 2024/25 (Presented by Crypto.com)

The UEFA Technical Observer Group selected the following XI, highlighting mobility and fluid attacking play, key to PSG’s triumphant style:

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Raphinha (Barcelona)