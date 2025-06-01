“We Were Not Good Enough” – Simone Inzaghi Reacts To Inter Milan’s Champions League Final Defeat

Inter Milan head coach, Simone Inzaghi, is disappointed after his side’s devastating 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night, admitting that his team failed to rise to the occasion.

Speaking moments after the final whistle at the Allianz Arena, the 49-year-old tactician didn’t shy away from responsibility, acknowledging PSG’s dominance while expressing deep disappointment in his team’s performance on the night.

“PSG deserved to win this game and the trophy,” Inzaghi said. “The game, of course, was not good enough on our part. We’re disappointed, we’re sad. The players gave their all, but it simply wasn’t enough.”

Inzaghi watched from the sidelines as his side crumbled under PSG’s relentless pressure, conceding goals to Desire Doue (twice), Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and rising star Senny Mayulu. The Italian side struggled to create chances and looked overwhelmed throughout the contest.

Despite the humiliation, Inzaghi stood by his players and the journey they had taken to reach this point.

“The path to this point was great, and I am proud of what my players have achieved this season,” he stated. “Reaching a Champions League final is never easy. But nights like this remind us that we still have a long way to go.”

Inter Milan now faces a pivotal summer, with clear indications that reinforcements are needed if the club is to challenge again at the highest level.

Yet, amid speculation about his future, Inzaghi received a public vote of confidence from club president Giuseppe Marotta, who confirmed that the coach would remain in charge.

“This defeat will not have an impact,” Marotta told reporters after the match. “Inzaghi has a contract for another year and we had already decided to meet with him this week. This club is not used to letting a manager go into the final year of his contract.”

For Inzaghi, the focus now shifts to rebuilding — mentally and tactically — for another attempt at European glory.

“We will reflect, regroup, and come back stronger,” Inzaghi said. “The disappointment is huge, but the motivation to rise again is even greater.”