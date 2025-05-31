PSG Win First-ever UEFA Champions League Title After Humiliating Inter Milan

French Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have finally claimed their long-awaited UEFA Champions League title.

PSG delivered a historic and emphatic 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the 2024-2025 final earlier today, May 31. The triumph marks PSG’s first-ever Champions League title, ending years of continental frustration in spectacular fashion.

From the first whistle to the last, Luis Enrique’s men dominated proceedings at the Allianz Arena, where fans were treated to an explosive display of attacking football, punctuated by clinical finishing and rock-solid defending.

The night kicked off with a high-octane performance by American rock band Linkin Park, setting the stage for what would become a memorable final.

The energy carried seamlessly into kickoff, with PSG immediately asserting their dominance over an overwhelmed Inter Milan.

PSG’s relentless pressure paid off early. In the 12th minute, Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring after a sharp assist from teenager Désiré Doué, who would go on to have a sensational night.

Just eight minutes later, Doué doubled the lead with a blistering counterattack that left Inter’s defense in tatters.

Inter tried to respond with attempts from Acerbi and Thuram, but failed to convert any meaningful chances. Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia both had efforts saved or blocked as PSG pushed for a third, but the first half ended 2-0 in favor of the Parisians.

The second half was a continuation of PSG’s supremacy. After a flurry of chances and tactical changes, Doué struck again in the 63rd minute with a composed finish, making it 3-0 and all but sealing the result.

The 19-year-old was then subbed off to a standing ovation, denied a hat-trick but having already left his mark on the final.

In the 73rd minute, Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finally found the net after multiple earlier misses, hammering home PSG’s fourth goal.

The humiliation was complete in the 86th minute when teenage forward Senny Mayulu added a fifth, latching onto a sharp angle and sending PSG fans into a frenzy.

The final whistle confirmed PSG’s historic night: their first Champions League trophy, and in the most emphatic manner imaginable. The 5-0 scoreline is among the largest margins in a UCL final.

Desire Doué was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.