Raphinha, Guirassy Finish As Top Scorers In 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona winger Raphinha and Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy have emerged as the joint top scorers of the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League, each finishing the tournament with 13 goals.

Despite neither player’s team making it to the final, their consistent brilliance in front of goal ensured they topped the scoring charts ahead of some of Europe’s finest forwards.

Trailing just behind were Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona with 11 goals apiece.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez followed with 9 goals, while Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) all registered 8 goals each.

The 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League season ended dramatically on Saturday night as Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in a one-sided final at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

PSG’s goals came from Desire Doue, who netted twice, and one each from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu, capping off a flawless performance for Luis Enrique’s side.

Final Champions League Top Scorers List:

13 goals – Raphinha (Barcelona), Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

11 goals – Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

9 goals – Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

8 goals – Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)