Don’t Treat Energy As Commodity – Gov Zulum Tells FG

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has emphasized the need for the federal government to subsidize power for poor Nigerians and low-income earners.

Governor Zulum told the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to prioritise energy accessibility for vulnerable populations, stressing that electricity should not be treated solely as a profit-driven commodity.

Naija News reports that Professor Zulum stated this while speaking at the 6th National Council on Power (NACOP) summit on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He said he was not advocating for total subsidy, but power has to be treated as a social welfare to boost the nation’s economy.

“Electricity is not just about wires and transformers—it’s about dignity, economic opportunity, health, education, and the right of every child to dream.”

“We must view energy not just as a commodity but as a social service. While I do not advocate for total subsidy, I urge the Federal Government to support low-income communities with targeted subsidies that protect the most vulnerable,” he said.

He commended Adelabu’s effort in the power sector and what he described as his open-door policy, and his dedication to the North East region.

“To the Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, thank you for your leadership and open-door policy. We appreciate your responsiveness and dedication to the North-East,” he stated.

The Governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the numerous interventions in the power sector in the state.

“I express my sincere appreciation to the President, the Honourable Minister of Power, and federal institutions like the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), NNPC, and others for their sustained interventions.

“Some of these include completion of a 7.5MVA substation at the University of Maiduguri, Rehabilitation of 132/33kV substations, a new substation at the College of Agriculture, Damboa and a newly completed 1×32.5MVA transmission station in Bama,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Adelabu enumerated the successes recorded from recent reforms and initiatives, emphasising some of the major achievements by the administration of President Tinubu.

The minister also commended Governor Zulum, stating, “Let me begin by expressing our profound gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, and the good people of Borno for hosting this important gathering.”

The meeting was attended by the Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, members of the state and national assembly, Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai, and the APC State Chairman, Hon Bello Ayuba.

Other dignitaries include the Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, and other senior staff of the Federal Ministry of Power and Borno State Government.