Nathan Tella Denies Dodging National Call-Ups, Reaffirms Commitment To Super Eagles

Super Eagles winger, Nathan Tella has dismissed reports claiming he has intentionally avoided invitations to play for the Nigerian national team, stating his loyalty has never wavered.

While returning to the national team for the Unity Cup in London, Nathan Tella, 25, who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen insisted that he is always happy to represent the Super Eagles.

Speaking with the Super Eagles media team, Tella clarified the reasons behind his previous absence, emphasizing that injury—not reluctance—kept him away.

“It’s good. I’m happy to be back,” Tella said. “There’s been this perception that I didn’t want to play for the national team, and that’s never been the case. I’ve just been unfortunate with an injury the last time I got called up.”

Tella, who made his Super Eagles debut in 2023, reiterated his pride in representing Nigeria, calling it an honour and a chance to connect with his roots.

“I’m happy to be here, happy to be back, and always happy and honoured to represent,” he said. “It gives me a chance to connect to my roots, represent the country of my family, myself, and play with pride.”

The Bundesliga winner also spoke about the emotional connection he feels wearing Nigeria’s colours and the opportunity it offers to grow as a player.

Reflecting on the team’s World Cup qualification struggles, Tella admitted it was difficult to watch from the sidelines.

“It’s been frustrating looking in… but now it’s a chance for us to make it right, play and win some games,” he noted. “This is one of the biggest rivalries in Africa, so to be a part of it is always a special feeling for me.”

Tella’s return is expected to boost the Super Eagles as they prepare for crucial upcoming fixtures.