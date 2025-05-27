Ruben Amorim Insists On Keeping Fernandes Amidst £100 Million Offer

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has voiced his strong commitment to keeping club captain Bruno Fernandes, amid swirling transfer speculation and a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Amorim emphasised Fernandes’s integral role in United’s future plans.

“He’s really important for us and really important for what we want to build with this team,” the Portuguese tactician stated, reaffirming his belief in the midfielder’s leadership and on-pitch influence.

The statement comes in the wake of increasing rumours linking Fernandes with a summer exit, especially after his candid comments last week regarding his uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s disappointing season — finishing 15th in the Premier League and missing out on European football — has only fueled the speculation.

Despite the team’s struggles, Fernandes remained a standout performer. His efforts were evident in the final match of the season, a narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur that confirmed United’s absence from next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Reports have since emerged that Al Hilal are preparing a £100 million bid to lure the Portuguese international to the Saudi Pro League.

The massive offer has raised eyebrows and posed a real test of United’s resolve. Still, Amorim remains hopeful of retaining his captain.

Reflecting on Fernandes’s impact during the club’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the season finale, he said, “In that game, the team was without the usual pressure, and they performed quite well. Everyone was eager to be involved, showcasing their skills, and in crucial moments, Bruno stepped up to take responsibility.”

Amorim’s comments underline not only Fernandes’s technical prowess but also his influence in the dressing room — a trait the manager is keen to preserve as he seeks to rebuild and reposition Manchester United for success in the coming campaign.