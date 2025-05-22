Ruben Amorim Admits Manchester United Didn’t Play Well Against Spurs

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that his team didn’t play well enough in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, May 21.

Recall that coach Ruben Amorim and his boys suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

The only goal of the match came from Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson, who capitalized on a defensive mix-up in the United backline during the first half.

Despite making adjustments at halftime and putting up a spirited effort to equalize, Amorim’s side struggled to penetrate the Spurs’ organized defence, signalling a frustrating night for the Red Devils.

In his post-match interview with TNT Sports, Amorim candidly acknowledged his team’s shortcomings.

“I was always really honest with you guys. We did not perform well today, but I believe we were slightly better than our opponent,” he stated.

He highlighted the tactical changes made, such as pushing the centre-backs forward to create width and delivering crosses into the box.

“We threw everything at them in the second half, but today wasn’t our day. We recognize we still have much to improve upon, but I will always be upfront with you,” he added.

On the other side of the pitch, Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Ange Postecoglou shared his thoughts on the historic victory.

Postecoglou reflected on the intensity and dedication that fueled their performance, emphasizing the importance of having “one focus and one target.”

“Words can’t express what this victory means to me and to the supporters of this amazing football club,” Postecoglou said in an interview with NBC Sports.

He acknowledged the challenges faced throughout the season, particularly with injuries, yet remained steadfast in his belief. “I had this unwavering focus for the latter half of the year—this was the moment we had been preparing for,” he stated.

Postecoglou also noted the significance of winning a trophy, stating, “To break the cycle of being seen as a near team, winning is essential, and today we accomplished that.”

His unwavering faith in his squad’s potential shone through as he expressed gratitude for the support of the fans, which he termed “invaluable” in their journey to success.