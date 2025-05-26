Mikel Arteta Confirms Potential Exit Of Four Players, Cunha Agrees To Join United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that several players are set to leave the club this summer as part of a squad evolution.

According to Mikel Arteta, the players in question are Raheem Sterling, Jorginho, Kieran Tierney, and Neto.

Both Sterling and Neto joined Arsenal last year on one-year loan agreements and will be returning to Chelsea and Bournemouth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jorginho and Tierney are set to become free agents and will be joining Flamengo and Celtic, respectively.

After Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory against Southampton on the final day of the season, Arteta emphasized the importance of both the win and bidding farewell to these players.

He stated, “It was important to win it, it was important as well to say goodbye to a few players who have left our football club, to say thank you for their contribution.

“Some of them, like Kieran, they’ve been on this journey for six years with us.

“Jorginho, we’re trying to hug him, Neto and Raheem as well.”

In other news, Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has agreed to a five-year contract with Manchester United.

According to reports, Cunha is poised to take over Marcus Rashford’s shirt number at Old Trafford, as he becomes Ruben Amorim’s first signing this summer.

United finished the 2024-2025 season in 15th place, which has been a challenging year for Amorim since taking over from Erik ten Hag, with a record of 17 wins out of 48 matches.

Nevertheless, the United board remains committed to supporting him in the rebuilding process and is set to open negotiations with Wolves this week to activate Cunha’s £62.5 million release clause.

Cunha’s arrival is anticipated to bring fresh energy to the squad, particularly as Rashford is expected to finalize a permanent transfer away from the club following a successful loan period at Aston Villa.