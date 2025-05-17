We Are Our Worst Enemies – Igbokwe Blames Nigerian Traders For Hike In Food Prices

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Joe Igbokwe has stated that Nigerian traders are responsible for the increment in the prices of food commodities.

Speaking via a Facebook post on Saturday, Igbokwe claimed that the traders are too greedy to allow prices drop.

The political commentator asserted that prices of food items are statistically coming down but failed to reflect in market prices due to the wickedness on the part of traders.

Igbokwe lamented that Nigerians are the worst enemies of themselves.

He wrote, “Prices of food and commodities are coming down but Nigerians will not help Nigerians.

“Our greed, our wickedness and avaricious tendencies have no part two. We are our worst enemies. Nigerians steal what they do not need.”

Meanwhile, Igbokwe, has said that the only political figure visibly trying to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 election is former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking via his Facebook page on Tuesday, Igbokwe, however, stated that Atiku does not stand a chance against Tinubu.

He opined that the former vice president’s reputation has been destroyed by erstwhile president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, “The only person that is challenging PBAT in the 2027 Elections is Atiku Abubakar but unfortunately his former Boss & former President Olusegun Obasanjo has crushed and nailed his reputation in his Book: My Watch .It is what it is.”