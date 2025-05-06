The Only Person Challenging Tinubu In 2027 Is Atiku – Joe Igbokwe

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has said that the only political figure visibly trying to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 election is former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking via his Facebook page on Tuesday, Igbokwe, however, stated that Atiku does not stand a chance against Tinubu.

He opined that the former vice president’s reputation has been destroyed by erstwhile president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, “The only person that is challenging PBAT in the 2027 Elections is Atiku Abubakar but unfortunately his former Boss & former President Olusegun Obasanjo has crushed and nailed his reputation in his Book: My Watch .It is what it is”.

Meanwhile, Joe Igbokwe has recently raised concerns over the continued marginalisation of the South-East region, warning of serious repercussions if the trend persists.

Taking to his Facebook page, Igbokwe shared his views amid growing debates surrounding the distribution of federal appointments under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration.

The outcry over perceived imbalance in appointments was recently reignited by Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, who cautioned that the one-sided approach could backfire.

In contrast, the presidency has consistently defended its stance, maintaining that appointments are made based on merit.

Reacting to the situation, Igbokwe emphasised the dangers of exclusion and reminded Nigerians of the enduring wounds from the past.

“If Nigeria continues to treat the South-east as if the zone does not exist or does not matter, the consequences will be huge. The civil war has ended, but the scars are still there. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Neglect of SE is bad,” he stated.

Igbokwe’s remarks underscore the growing call for fairness, inclusion, and national unity in governance, especially as the Tinubu-led administration continues to shape its legacy.