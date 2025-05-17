I Still Support Peter Obi – Obaze

Former Secretary to State Government (SSG) in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, has expressed his support for Peter Obi’s presidential ambitions.

Obaze, who dumped the Labour Party last month, said his defection was based on the conviction that the party’s internal crisis cannot be resolved because it was engineered from outside.

Naija News reports that Obaze clarified his support for Obi’s ambition in a statement on Friday.

The former Anambra’s SSG, who served under former Governor Obi, reiterated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigeria and Nigerians.

He stated,”Since the news of my resigning from the Labour Party (LP) on 6th April, 2025 became public, I have been inundated with calls of concern and requests for interviews and clarifications. I thank my well wishers.

“My reasons for leaving LP were clearly stated in my letter of resignation. It requires no further adumbration.

“I believe and have publicly said so, but it bears repeating; while the Labour Party has its internal contradictions: the long festering crisis within the party in the main, externally and politically engineered, thus making any rational, amicable or judicial resolution of the problem impossible.

“That said, I need to speak to several other pertinent issues: Presently, I am not a card-carrying member of any political party; I remain 100% Obidient; I continue to support Peter Obi fully in his pursuit for a New Nigeria that is Possible;

“My commitment to democracy and true nation-building in Nigeria remains unfettered, and

“Finally, I am of the opinion that the ruling APC government has failed Nigeria and Nigerians.”