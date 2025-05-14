Why Taiwo Awoniyi Was Placed In Induced Coma After Emergency Surgery

Nottingham Forest striker and Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in an induced coma following an emergency surgery to treat a severe abdominal injury.

Taiwo Awoniyi was injured during the final moments of Forest’s 2-2 Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday.

In a desperate attempt to score a late winner, Awoniyi collided heavily with the goalpost, sustaining an injury that at first seemed manageable but later proved far more serious.

After receiving medical attention on the pitch, Awoniyi continued to play unfit because Forest had used all their substitutions. However, he was eventually forced off as the pain became unbearable.

Initially, Forest released a statement on Tuesday indicating that the 27-year-old was “recovering well” after undergoing urgent surgery. But fresh reports now paint a more sobering picture.

According to the Daily Mail, doctors discovered that the injury was potentially life-threatening, prompting swift and complex surgical intervention.

To aid his recovery, Awoniyi was placed in an induced coma—a medically controlled state designed to stabilize his condition by limiting movement, managing pain, and helping to regulate his heart rate post-surgery.

While there is currently no indication that his life is at risk, the move underscores the severity of the trauma.

The injury has also sparked controversy within the club. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was seen confronting head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on the City Ground pitch immediately after the final whistle, a scene that drew criticism from fans and pundits alike.

However, in a strongly worded statement, the club defended Marinakis’ actions, attributing them to deep concern over how the situation with Awoniyi was handled.

“His reaction was one of deep care, responsibility, and emotional investment in one of our own,” the club stated. “To Evangelos Marinakis, this isn’t just a football club – it’s family… When he saw our player clearly in discomfort, struggling through visible pain, it became increasingly difficult for him to stay on the sidelines.”

Awoniyi’s condition is now being closely monitored in the hospital, with hopes that he will make a full recovery in the weeks ahead. His absence, however, will be a significant blow to Forest as they continue their push for a historic Champions League spot.