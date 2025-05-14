NFF Sends Support To Injured Taiwo Awoniyi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has extended wishes for a swift recovery to Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Earlier in the week, Taiwo Awoniyi underwent emergency surgery to address an abdominal injury sustained during a Premier League match between his club, Nottingham Forest, and relegation-bound Leicester City.

The 27-year-old forward was involved in a significant incident during the closing moments of the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday, May 11.

In the 88th minute of the match, Awoniyi desperately attempted to connect with a cross delivered by teammate Anthony Elanga. In the process, he collided forcefully with the goalpost, prompting immediate attention from Nottingham Forest’s medical team.

Although he managed to complete the game, the full severity of his injury was not realized until the next day. Upon further medical evaluation, it was determined that immediate surgical intervention was necessary.

Nottingham Forest issued an official statement confirming that Awoniyi had successfully undergone surgery for his abdominal injury, expressing their support for him.

The club’s statement reads, “The club can confirm that Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone surgery following an abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City. Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends their best wishes to Taiwo. The club will provide further updates when appropriate.”

In light of this unfortunate development, the NFF took to their official X account on Tuesday, May 13, to express their solidarity with the player.

The football body wrote: “Brace up, Tee, remember you’re stronger than what you think.”

Further updates from Nottingham Forest indicated that Awoniyi is making positive strides in his recovery following the urgent operation.

The club reiterated the gravity of his injury, emphasizing the inherent risks associated with professional sports and the paramount importance of a player’s health and safety.

“The seriousness of his injury is a powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game and why a player’s health and well-being must always come first,” the statement clarified.

In addition to addressing Awoniyi’s health, the club took the opportunity to refute speculation regarding a supposed confrontation between owner Evangelos Marinakis and manager Nuno Espirito Santo post-match.

Some observers had noted Marinakis appearing animated on the pitch after the final whistle, heightening tensions regarding the club’s performance, but the club clarified that there was no conflict between the two.