Victor Moses Leaves Luton Town After Relegation

Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses has officially parted ways with EFL Championship club Luton Town following the club’s relegation to League One.

Victor Moses, 34, joined The Hatters in July from Spartak Moscow on a free transfer, bringing him a wealth of experience and a storied career.

Moses’ time at Luton was far from ideal, as the team struggled throughout the season, ultimately finishing in the relegation zone.

This marked a disappointing turn for the club, which had only recently dropped from the English Premier League to the Championship the previous summer.

The official announcement from Luton Town confirmed that there would be no contract renewal for Moses, as well as for Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul and several other first-team players.

The club’s statement highlighted the list of departing players, noting, “First team squad players also departing include goalkeepers Tim Krul and Jameson Horlick, as well as winger Victor Moses, upon the natural expiry of their contracts.

“Josh Bowler is set to return to his parent club, Nottingham Forest, following his brief loan spell, while Kal Naismith’s half-season loan will also come to an end, returning him temporarily to Bristol to complete his contract.”

The statement added, “We would like to thank Kal, Tim, Victor, Jameson, and Josh immensely for their contributions to the club this season, and we wish them well in their future careers.”

Victor Moses has had a remarkable career, highlighted by significant achievements such as winning the FA Cup, English Premier League, and UEFA Europa League with Chelsea.

Additionally, he played a pivotal role in the Nigerian national team, contributing to their success in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament held in South Africa, where the Super Eagles claimed victory.