Labour Party Lied Against The Judiciary After Many Obidients Ran Away With Polling Unit Results In 2023 – Arabambi

A factional Labour Party (LP) National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, has alleged that many obidients who served as party agents during the 2023 presidential election ran away with election results from their polling units.

Arabambi alleged that the Obidients absconded with election results because the Labour Party could not afford to pay them ₦10,000 for their services.

According to him, the party failed to account for 54,000 out of the 189,000 polling units at the 2023 presidential election tribunal because of the actions of the agents who absconded.

He added that the Labour Party has been lying to Nigerians about why the party failed in the election.

“We failed woefully in 54,000 polling unit. We did not have result of total election to take to Tribunal. They used a lot of Obidients to be the party agents (and) because they were unable to pay them N10,000, they absconded with the results,” Arabambi claimed on Friday during an interview with Arise Television.

He alleged that the inability of the Labour Party to produce the complete election results was the reason the party could not file its petition within 21 days, as stipulated in the Electoral Act.

Speaking further, Arabambi said the party, after its failure, went to court and lied against the judiciary.

According to him, the party leaders, including its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, went to court to lie against the judiciary.

“We went to that court to lie against the judiciary, because we were the one that failed. Like I said, the four people responsible, one resigned four days ago, another absconded to the APC, while we have Aisha Yesufu and Pastor Ighodalo. They were the ones who handled all the party’s finances,” he said.

According to him, this was the genesis of the crisis in the Labour Party, adding that Peter Obi wanted the issue covered up.

Naija News reports Arabambi also blamed the likes of Aisha Yesufu, Valentine Ozigbo, Pastor Itua Ighodalo and Oseloka Obaze for the party’s loss in the 2023 election.

According to him, the aforementioned persons mismanaged the party’s campaign funds.