Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Reach European Finals

Three English clubs—Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the finals of two European club competitions tonight, May 8.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea secured a 1–0 victory over Swedish side Djurgården, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the decisive goal in the 38th minute.

This result sealed a dominant 5–1 aggregate win for the Blues, who now look poised to end their European campaign on a high note.

Chelsea will face either Fiorentina or Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final on May 28. At the time of publishing this report, Betis and Fiorentina were still in action with the score at 3-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Manchester United delivered a commanding 4–1 win over Spain’s Athletic Club at Old Trafford to book their place in the Europa League final.

Despite trailing early to a 31st-minute goal from Mikel Jauregizar, United roared back with four unanswered goals.

Mason Mount was the star of the show, netting twice in the 72nd and 90+1 minutes. Casemiro (79′) and Rasmus Højlund (85′) also got on the scoresheet to complete a 7–1 aggregate demolition.

Tottenham Hotspur also booked their place in the Europa League final with a 2–0 away win over Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

Goals from Dominic Solanke (63′) and Pedro Porro (69′) ensured a comfortable finish for Spurs, wrapping up a 5–1 aggregate result.