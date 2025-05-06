Antony Reveals Doctors Once Had To Choose Between Saving His Life Or His Mother’s

Brazilian winger, Antony has revealed that he almost didn’t make it alive during birth, and his mother gave birth to him prematurely.

Antony, who stated this during an appearance on Movistar+’s Universo Valdano, said doctors once had to choose between saving his life or his mother’s.

“I was born prematurely at seven months,” Antony said. “The doctors said they’d have to choose between saving my mother or saving me. Thank God, we’re both fine now—but the struggle began from the moment I was born.”

The 24-year-old also spoke about the influence of his parents during his difficult upbringing in São Paulo. “Even when everything is hard, my mom and dad always showed me the right path,” he added. “I’ve always been a very persistent kid, believing in my dreams.”

Now on loan at Real Betis from Manchester United, Antony has found new form after a challenging period at Old Trafford. Since joining the La Liga side in January 2025, he has scored seven goals and registered four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

His performances have helped propel Betis into sixth place in the league and into the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Antony’s resurgence has caught the attention of Atlético Madrid, while Betis reportedly submitted a £25 million offer to extend his stay—an offer Manchester United rejected, favoring a permanent deal instead. His agent confirmed there is no buy option in the current loan, and the player is expected to return to United in July.

Despite uncertainty about his future, Antony remains focused on finishing the season strong with Betis.