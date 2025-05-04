Labour Party Suffers Big Blow As Peter Obi’s Strong Ally Dumps Party

A strong ally of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Oseloka Obaze, has resigned his party membership.

Naija News reports that Obaze disclosed this in a letter addressed to the LP Chairman in Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru Local Government in Awka on Sunday.

Obaze, a former United Nations diplomat, was the secretary to the Anambra Government under Peter Obi and worked closely with him as an adviser and chieftain of the party until his resignation.

He cited the leadership crisis in the LP at the national level and the refusal of leaders of the party to harmonise or reconcile the Julius Abure and Sen. Nenadi Usman factions.

According to Obaze, his decision was also to express his disapproval and protest the conduct of the party’s primary election held on April 5 for the governorship in Anambra.

He said, “By virtue of this letter, I hereby tender my resignation from the Labour Party (LP).

“The processes, conduct and outcome of the Labour Party governorship primaries held on April 5, 2025 in Awka, were fraught with outright irregularities, bothering on fraud and criminality.

“It was not in tandem with either the party’s Constitution and espoused core values or true tenets of democracy.

“As such, I hereby disassociate myself henceforth from the Labour Party.”

It would be recalled that Obaze resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022, one week before Peter Obi, to the Labour Party.

He became Peter Obi’s campaign manager and one of the prominent brains behind the Obedient Movement.