King Sunny Ade Clears The Air On Kidnapping Rumours

Legendary Juju musician, King Sunny Ade, has dismissed widespread rumours about his safety and whereabouts, reassuring fans on Tuesday that he is neither missing nor kidnapped.

The music icon shared the clarification in a live video posted by his wife, Bose Olubo-Adegeye, after a social media storm was sparked by his daughter, Damilola Adeniyi-Adegeye.

On Monday, Damilola raised alarm over her father’s supposed disappearance, accusing her stepbrother, Dayo, whom she referred to as KSA’s manager, of allegedly holding the veteran singer hostage and mismanaging his affairs.

In a series of emotional social media posts, Damilola claimed that Dayo had been “stealing” from her father and denying others access to him.

She also called for Dayo’s arrest, saying, “Dad told my brother that he wants to go home. Where is he? Where are his phones? He has not been online or picking up his calls. Where is he?”

Another of her posts read: “I want Dayo (manager) apprehended. I want him to provide all the money they have been stealing from him. He has a UK visa, thinking he can run.”

However, in a live video on Tuesday, King Sunny Ade directly addressed the rumours, reassuring his fans that he is in good health and continues to perform at live events.

He mentioned performing at a show in Lekki, Lagos, over the weekend and noted that he was on his way to another performance.

“Nobody kidnapped me. I pray, as I don’t want anybody to kidnap me. I believe that the whole world is in love with me. This is me, King Sunny Ade. I have to thank God and you, my fans, for the concern. I have been doing my shows. I was at a show last Saturday at Lekki, Lagos. I am on my way to have a show, and I am coming back again to play in Lagos, as well. So, I have nothing to say other than to thank God and to thank you,” KSA said.

King Sunny Ade also thanked Nigerians and his fans worldwide for their concern. He acknowledged that the confusion may have arisen due to some of his children not having seen him recently.

“I know my children are in love with me, and they want to see me. I didn’t go anywhere. This is me. I thank the children, too, for their concern as well,” he added.

The singer concluded by expressing his continued passion for music, saying, “By God’s grace, enjoyment continues. I am still in music. Music is my life; it is my business, and I will continue to do it. I thank the whole world for loving me as usual.”