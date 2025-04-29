Kidnap Concerns: King Sunny Ade’s Family Clarifies Musician’s Whereabouts

The family of renowned juju musician, Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade, has dismissed rumours circulating about his alleged kidnapping and unknown whereabouts.

Naija News reports that the singer’s daughter, Damilola Adeniyi, in a series of Instagram posts on Monday, April 28, 2025, raised concerns over the whereabouts and well-being of her father.

Damilola voiced her distress, alleging that the musician may be under undue influence and no longer in full control of his finances, suggesting that individuals close to her father, including his manager, could be involved.

She further appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene and investigate the situation.

However, one of Sunny Ade’s children, who also serves as his manager, Dayo Adegeye, issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying that his father is safe and sound.

Dayo described the rumours of Sunny Ade’s kidnapping as a malicious attempt to tarnish the legendary musician’s image.

He said, “We want to assure the public that King Sunny Ade is safe and sound.

“There is no truth to the kidnapping rumor, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation and identify those responsible for spreading this false information.

“The King of World Beats, King Sunny Ade, is not abducted or kidnapped by anyone.

“The Adegeye family and King Sunny Ade’s team are working diligently to put an end to the rumour and protect his reputation.

“The public can rest assured that King Sunny Ade is in good health and spirits, and his focus remains on his music and legacy.”