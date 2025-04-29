‘My Father’s Welfare Is At Stake’ – King Sunny Ade’s Daughter Raises Concerns Over Singer’s Whereabouts

Renowned Juju musician, King Sunny Ade, has reportedly been kidnapped.

Naija News reports that the singer’s daughter, Damilola Adeniyi, in a series of Instagram posts on Monday, April 28, 2025, raised concerns over the whereabouts and well-being of her father.

Damilola voiced her distress, alleging that the musician may be under undue influence and no longer in full control of his finances, suggesting that individuals close to her father, including his manager, could be involved.

She further appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene and investigate the situation.

She wrote, “I want the authorities to step in. I believe there is financial mismanagement happening, and my father’s welfare is at stake.”

As of the time of filing this report, neither King Sunny Ade nor his management team has issued an official statement regarding Damilola’s claims.

In other news, veteran Fuji musician, Ayinla Kollington, has responded to claims by King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1, that he did not offer any condolences after Kwam1’s mother passed away.

Kwam1 had earlier claimed that he supported Kollington during his own mother’s death, however,r his colleague failed to reciprocate the gesture.

However, speaking in a recent interview on Agbaletu TV, Kollington vehemently denied the allegations, revealing that he had made several attempts to reach out to Kwam1 via phone, but his calls were neither answered nor returned.

Kollington also took a swipe at K1’s character, suggesting that his new title, “Olori Omoba,” had fueled his arrogance.

The Fuji legend further asserted his dominance in the genre, stating that K1 would have to surpass him before he could claim the top spot.