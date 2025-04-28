Alvaro Morata Hails Victor Osimhen, Mikel Hopes Osimhen Joins Chelsea

Galatasaray striker, Alvaro Morata, has praised his teammate and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, calling him one of the best strikers in the world.

Victor Osimhen and Morata made significant contributions during Galatasaray’s impressive 5-1 victory over Eyupspor at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday, with Morata scoring twice and Osimhen adding a goal and an assist.

Osimhen, currently on loan from Serie A club Napoli, has consistently proven himself as a key player for Galatasaray, especially in light of captain Mauro Icardi’s long-term injury absence.

The Nigerian international has amassed an impressive tally of 31 goals and seven assists in 36 matches across all competitions this season.

Following the match against Eyupspor, Morata expressed his admiration for Osimhen, stating, “Osimhen is a great person and one of the best centre forwards in the world,” as quoted by the club’s official website.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has expressed his hope that Chelsea will sign Osimhen this summer.

The forward was on the brink of joining the West London club from Napoli last summer, but contract negotiations failed due to wage expectations.

With renewed speculation linking Osimhen to Chelsea, who are in the market for a new striker, Mikel is optimistic about the possibility.

He said, “He (Osimhen) wants to play for Chelsea. I hope he’ll be playing his football next season somewhere in the Premier League. I hope he comes.”