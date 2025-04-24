Manchester United Set To Trigger Victor Osimhen’s Release Clause

Manchester United are set to activate Victor Osimhen’s €75 million release clause, having reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the Super Eagles striker for a potential summer transfer.

Tuttosport reported that the Red Devils have successfully negotiated basic salary terms with Osimhen’s representatives and are ready to fulfil the release clause stipulated in his Napoli contract. Manager Ruben Amorim is keen to enhance his attacking options, and Osimhen fits the bill perfectly.

The 26-year-old forward has been in remarkable form during his loan spell at Galatasaray, netting an impressive 30 goals and providing seven assists in just 35 appearances across all competitions.

His goalscoring prowess has made him a valuable asset, and it’s no surprise that he was the subject of interest from Premier League clubs last summer, particularly from Manchester United and Chelsea.

While Galatasaray wish to sign him permanently due to his outstanding performances, United seem to have a competitive edge in the pursuit of the prolific striker.

Currently facing challenges in the league, positioned 14th in the Premier League, United see Osimhen as a crucial addition to revitalizing their squad for the upcoming season.

Osimhen has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most formidable forwards, contributing 76 goals and 17 assists in 133 appearances for Napoli before his temporary move to Turkey.

He also impressively represents Nigeria internationally, having scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 appearances for the national team.

Most recently, he celebrated his 170th career goal in a 5-1 victory over Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup.