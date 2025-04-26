Prominent Politicians Storm Wedding Of Popular Hausa Singer, Rarara And Kannywood Actress, Humaira

Renowned Hausa political singer, Dauda Abdullahi, popularly known as Rarara, has tied the marital knot with Kannywood actress, Aisha Ahmed, fondly called Aisha Humaira.

Naija News learnt that the wedding which held at the actress’ hometown, in Borno State, was attended by fans of the duo and prominent politicians, including deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin and former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, who served as the groom’s representative at the ceremony.

Rarara and Humaira have been collaborating on several projects, with the actress featuring in some of Rarara’s music videos.

The marriage of the celebrities is being commended as a union of two talented individuals who share a deep love for each other and their craft.

In other news, gunmen, suspected to be Fulani bandits, launched a violent attack in Akaleku village, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Wednesday night, killing a newly-wedded man and kidnapping his wife.

Naija News reports that the shocking incident has left the local community in fear and uncertainty.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Vanguard reported that the assailants invaded the couple’s home around 11 p.m., fatally shooting the man and abducting his wife.

The attack occurred just two weeks after Mr. and Mrs. Alu Anzaku tied the knot on April 12, 2025, making them victims in what should have been the early days of their honeymoon.

The violence took place in the remote Akaleku village, located along the Lafia/Markurdi Highway, a region that has been plagued by rising insecurity attributed to banditry and communal violence.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the kidnapped woman remain unknown, and family members, as well as sympathizers, have expressed deep concern.

In other news, the parish priest of St. Gerald Quasi Parish in Kurmin Risga, located in the Kauru local government area of Kaduna State, Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos, was kidnapped by armed bandits on Thursday