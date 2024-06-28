Police Confirm Kidnap Of Rarara’s Mother, Arrest Two Suspects

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of the mother of the popular singer, Dauda Kahutu, aka Rarara, by suspected bandits.

The Police, in a statement on Friday, by the spokesman of the Katsina Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said Rarara’s mother was abducted silently from her residence.

The Police statement confirms an earlier report by Naija News on the incident.

Aliyu, however, added that the Police has already arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnapping incident, and the suspects were being interrogated by the authorities.

“Today, Friday, June 28, 2024, at about 0130 hrs, information was received at the Danja Divisional Police Headquarters that some suspected kidnappers silently invaded the residence of one Hauwa’u Adamu, f, age 75 years, of Kahutu village, Danja LGA, Katsina State and kidnapped her.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO Danja led a team of operatives to the scene with a view to arresting the culprits and rescuing the victim unhurt.

“During investigation, two suspects were arrested for questioning. Further development will be communicated in due course as the investigation proceeds,” the statement read.

Rarara was the chairman of presidential singers during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari and also played a significant role in mobilizing support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections, particularly in the north.