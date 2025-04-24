Gunmen Kill Newly-Wedded Man, Kidnap Wife In Nasarawa Village

Gunmen, suspected to be Fulani bandits, launched a violent attack in Akaleku village, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Wednesday night, killing a newly-wedded man and kidnapping his wife.

Naija News reports that the shocking incident has left the local community in fear and uncertainty.

Attack on Newly-Wedded Couple During Honeymoon

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Vanguard reported that the assailants invaded the couple’s home around 11 p.m., fatally shooting the man and abducting his wife.

The attack occurred just two weeks after Mr. and Mrs. Alu Anzaku tied the knot on April 12, 2025, making them victims in what should have been the early days of their honeymoon.

The violence took place in the remote Akaleku village, located along the Lafia/Markurdi Highway, a region that has been plagued by rising insecurity attributed to banditry and communal violence.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the kidnapped woman remain unknown, and family members, as well as sympathizers, have expressed deep concern.

In other news, the parish priest of St. Gerald Quasi Parish in Kurmin Risga, located in the Kauru local government area of Kaduna State, Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos, was kidnapped by armed bandits on Thursday.

Naija News gathered that the abduction took place around 12:15 am at Fr. Amos’s residence in Kurmin Risga.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, confirmed the abduction in a statement issued to the press in Kaduna.