JUST IN: Bandits Kidnap Mother Of Popular Hausa Singer, Rarara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly kidnapped Hajiya Halima Adamu, the mother of the renowned Hausa Singer Dauda Adamu, also known as Rarara.

Naija News learnt that Hajiya Adamu was whisked away from her home in Kahutu village, located in the Danja local government area of Katsina State.

A source within the village who spoke to Daily Trust disclosed that the assailants arrived in the village at approximately 1 am on Friday and took the elderly woman captive.

He said: “The bandits came on foot and silently because they did not fire a single shot during the operation that lasted for just a few minutes. The woman did not resist when the bandits requested her to go along with them.

“Although the bandits met other people at the house, they only picked Rarara’s mother, leaving behind others. No attempt to confront the bandits while leaving the house because they were armed with guns.

“They probably kept their motorcycles from far away and then trekked to the village. We are praying that the woman will return to us in condition because she is very helpful to us in this village. Her son, Rarara is very generous to us; he has brought so many developments to this village for our wellbeing.”

However, the renowned Hausa singer who sang praises of former President Muhammadu Buhari has not issued any statement to confirm his mother’s reported abduction.

Naija News reports that Katsina is among the states in the North West region that face a significant level of insecurity.