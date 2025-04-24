Bandits Abduct Catholic Priest From His Residence In Kaduna

The parish priest of St. Gerald Quasi Parish in Kurmin Risga, located in the Kauru local government area of Kaduna State, Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos, was kidnapped by armed bandits on Thursday.

Naija News gathered that the abduction took place around 12:15 am at Fr. Amos’s residence in Kurmin Risga.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, confirmed the abduction in a statement issued to the press in Kaduna.

“With profound sorrow, we write to announce that Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos, the Parish Priest of St. Gerald Quasi Parish, Kurmin Risga, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was abducted.

“The sad event occurred on Thursday, 24th April 2025, in his residence, Kurmin Risga, at about 12:15 am.”

While appealing for public support through prayers, the statement urged citizens to remain calm and refrain from retaliatory actions.

“While we solicit your prayers for his quick and safe release, we invite the general public to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

“We will use every legitimate and available means to ensure that Rev. Fr Ibrahim Amos returns to us unharmed and in good health,” the statement added.

He further prayed, “the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of priests and religious and all the angels continue to intercede for us and bring him back to us safe and sound.”