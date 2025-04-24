Nnamdi Kanu Calls On EU, United States To Conduct Impartial Investigation On Insecurity In Southeast

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) to conduct an impartial investigation into alleged state-sponsored insecurity in the Southeast.

He lamented over the deliberate efforts to falsely link IPOB members to fabricate raids in Imo and Anambra States

He expressed his grievances during a meeting with his legal team to address the Nigerian government’s alleged attempts to manipulate public opinion ahead of his trial on April 29, 2025.

Speaking via a post by his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu described these raids as state-sponsored tactics to deflect attention from global campaigns for his release.

According to Ejimakor: “Today, April 23, 2025, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his legal team to address the Nigerian government’s alleged attempts to manipulate public opinion ahead of his trial on April 29, 2025.

“Onyendu MNK highlighted concerns over deliberate efforts to falsely link the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to fabricated raids in Imo and Anambra, describing these as state-sponsored tactics to deflect attention from global campaigns for his release.

“In response, Kanu has instructed his lawyers to formally engage the United States and the European Union to conduct an impartial investigation into the wave of state-sponsored insecurity in Southeast Nigeria. We remain committed to truth and justice. #FreeNnamdiKanu.”