NFF Announces 2025 Women’s President Federation Cup Round Of 16 Fixtures, Venues

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the venues and dates for the Round of 16 fixtures in the 2025 Women’s President Federation Cup.

This stage of the Women’s President Federation Cup promises thrilling matchups as teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Defending champions, Rivers Angels are set to showcase their skills against First Mahi Babes at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

This matchup not only highlights the defending champions but also features a formidable opponent looking to make a statement in the tournament.

In another exciting clash, Nasarawa Amazons will face Bayelsa Queens at the Awka City Stadium in Awka. Both teams have demonstrated impressive form and will be eager to secure victory and advance further in the cup.

Delta Queens will take on Ibom Angels at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, a venue that has hosted numerous significant matches.

Additionally, Remo Stars will go head-to-head with Dannaz Ladies in Ibadan, while the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will witness an intense encounter between Onimarg and Heartland Queens.

Osun United will also be in action, facing Confluence Queens at a yet-to-be-announced venue.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena will host the matchup between Osun Babes and Edo Queens. Meanwhile, Mighty Jets Mata will play against Unification FC in Anyigba, Kogi.

Note that all the thrilling Women’s President Federation Cup fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, May 3rd, 2025.