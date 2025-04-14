NFF Announces 2025 President Federation Cup Round Of 16 Fixtures

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially released the fixtures for the Round of 16 stage of the 2025 President Federation Cup, with matches scheduled to take place across four different venues on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Football fans across the country can expect exciting clashes as top teams from various states battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 President Federation Cup.

In Asaba, Enyimba FC of Abia will take on Abakaliki FC of Ebonyi in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at 4pm. Meanwhile, Nasarawa United will face Bayelsa United in the day’s earliest kickoff at Anyigba, starting at 10am.

Warri Wolves from Delta State will lock horns with Wikki Tourists of Bauchi at the Area 3 pitch in Abuja by 1pm. On the same ground later in the day, Akwa United will square off against Inter Lagos at 4pm.

Benin City will host two matches as Ikorodu City of Lagos battles Ogun State’s Beyond Limits at 4pm, while Solution FC of Anambra takes on Kwara United in an early morning clash at 10am.

Anyigba will also stage another hotly anticipated match between Plateau United and Osun United at 1pm.

Rounding off the day’s fixtures, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (MJA stadium) in Lagos will witness a classic South-South derby as Bendel Insurance of Edo face Rangers International of Enugu at 4pm.

Below is the full 2025 President Federation Cup Round of 16 fixtures (Men)

Enyimba FC (Abia) Vs Abakaliki FC (Ebonyi) – Asaba – 16/04/25 – 4pm

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) – Anyigba – 16/04/25 – 10am

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) – Area 3 Abuja – 16/04/25 – 1pm

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Beyond Limits (Ogun) – Benin City – 16/04/25 – 4pm

Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – Area 3 Abuja – 16/04/25 – 4pm

Solution FC (Anambra) Vs Kwara United (Kwara) – Benin City – 16/04/25 – 10am

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Osun United (Osun) – Anyigba – 16/04/25 – 1pm

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu) – MJA Lagos – 16/04/25 – 4pm