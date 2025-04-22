Pope Francis’s Body Displayed In Open Coffin (Photo)

The Vatican has officially confirmed the death of Pope Francis, revealing photographs of the late pontiff in his open coffin during the confirmation of death ceremony held on Monday night.

The ceremony lasted just under an hour and included the reading of the official declaration of death by the Vatican camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Pope Francis’ body was placed in an open wooden casket in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel, where the ceremony took place.

In the photographs released, the Pope appeared serene, dressed in red liturgical vestments with his papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand, as the Vatican Secretary of State prayed over him.

Following the pronouncement of death, a significant ritual was carried out. As per tradition, before the papal apartment is sealed, the camerlengo will break the Pope’s Fisherman’s ring with a special hammer.

The dies used to make the papal seal, which is used on apostolic letters, will also be destroyed. Both the broken ring and the dies will be buried with Pope Francis.

The Congregation of Cardinals convened at the Vatican on Tuesday morning to begin preparations for the funeral of Pope Francis and the subsequent conclave to elect his successor.

The Vatican has announced nine days of official mourning, but the process of selecting the new pope will not commence for at least 15 days following the death of Pope Francis.

Naija News had earlier reported that Pope Francis passed away on Monday, aged 88, after suffering a cerebral stroke which led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.