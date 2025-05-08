Just In: US Gets First Ever Pope – Identity Of New Pope Revealed

The identity of the new leader of the Catholic church to replace the late Pope Francis has been revealed.

Naija News reports that cardinals on Thursday evening selected the 267th leader of the Catholic Church.

White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel, the signal that cardinals have chosen a new pope on the second day of the conclave.

During the papal conclave, the cardinals were barred from leaving or having any contact with the outside world as they selected the next leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, a 73-year-old Frenchman born in Morocco, made the announcement of a new Pope.

Cardinal Mamberti was expected to announce this unless he himself was elected pope.

Announcing the new Pope, Dominique said: “I announce to you a great joy, We have a Pope. The most eminent and the reverend Robert Francis.”

Cardinal Robert Prevost is the new pope as elected by the Conclave.

The new Pope has taken the name “Pope Leo XIV”