Donald Trump Reveals Preferred Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a tongue-in-cheek remark expressing interest in succeeding the late Pope Francis, who passed away last week at the age of 88.

When asked by reporters whom he would like to see as the next pope, Trump quipped, “I’d like to be pope. That would be my No. 1 choice.”

While making the comment in jest, Trump quickly clarified he held no specific preference but acknowledged “a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good.”

The president was referring to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York. However, Dolan is not among the leading contenders to succeed Pope Francis. The shortlist reportedly includes another American, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, New Jersey. No American has ever held the papacy.

Trump and the late Pope Francis had a famously strained relationship, particularly after the pontiff’s public appeals for compassion toward migrants—an issue on which Trump had taken a hardline stance during his presidency.

Despite the tension, Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the funeral mass of Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America, held over the weekend.

Conclave to Begin May 7

Approximately 135 Catholic cardinals are expected to enter a closed-door conclave on May 7 to elect the next pope. As of now, there is no clear frontrunner.