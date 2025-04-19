Bayern Munich Thrashes Heidenheim To Close In On Bundesliga Title

Harry Kane netted his 24th league goal of the season as Bayern Munich secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Heidenheim on Saturday, bringing the German powerhouse closer to clinching the Bundesliga title.

Naija News reports that Kane was joined on the scoresheet by Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, and Joshua Kimmich.

This win propelled Bayern nine points ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who are set to face St. Pauli on Sunday.

During the match, Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane (R) celebrated his opening goal alongside his teammate, German midfielder #45 Aleksandar Pavlovic, in the German first division Bundesliga clash held in Heidenheim, southern Germany, on April 19, 2025.

“It was a very important step towards the title,” Kimmich told Sky Germany.

“We’re now nine points ahead — and Leverkusen have to win. But we’re not really looking at them. We have to win at least two more games to secure the title.”

Reeling from their elimination in the Champions League quarter-finals against Inter Milan on Wednesday, Bayern Munich displayed a commanding performance.

Harry Kane, still in pursuit of his first major trophy, received the ball, turned, and struck decisively into the net just 12 minutes into the match.

The England captain, who made his move to Bayern in the summer of 2023, has now achieved an impressive tally of 60 goals in his first 60 Bundesliga appearances.

Seven minutes later, Konrad Laimer capitalized on a clever pass from Serge Gnabry, deftly lifting the ball over Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Mueller.

On the 36th minute, Kingsley Coman was in the right place to convert after Mueller parried a shot from Raphael Guerreiro. Then, in the 56th minute, Joshua Kimmich found the corner of the net with a well-placed shot from a Guerreiro assist, marking his second goal in 46 appearances for Bayern this season.

Bayern could secure their 34th German championship as soon as next week, depending on the outcomes of other matches.