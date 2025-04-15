Eric Chelle Discloses How He Landed Super Eagles Coaching Job

Malian coach, Eric Chelle, has disclosed the circumstances surrounding his emergence as the Super Eagles coach.

Naija News recalls that Chelle, aged 47, was appointed as the permanent head coach for the Nigerian men’s football team by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in January 2025.

His selection was unexpected, considering the prominent coaches who were rumored to be in contention for the role.

This marks the inaugural instance of an African being entrusted with the management of the Super Eagles. Chelle asserted that he did not actively seek the position.

“When I left the Malian team, there was a call for applications from the NFF, and so I applied like any other coach, and then the interview came,” Chelle told CANAL+SPORT Afrique.

“I was invited to a coaches’ conference where I presented my project, vision, and philosophy. I thought it would happen much faster, but due to some events, I had to wait, so I left. I left for Rouen, but then it’s true that I had this opportunity, which I risked losing. So I returned, for this great project.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports that the body owned the late former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, any amount before his death.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said that according to records in their files, no such indebtedness exists.

Naija News reports he made the clarification in reaction to reports after Chukwu’s death, which claimed the NFF owed him up to $128,000.

Sanusi said: “There is no record in the NFF of any outstanding indebtedness to ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu. During the first term of the Board headed by Mr. Amaju Pinnick, a committee was set up to diligently peruse the papers of coaches who were being owed, even from previous NFF administrations.

“That committee was given the clear mandate to verify all debts and ensure that the coaches being owed were paid immediately. I am aware that ‘Chairman’ was in the employ of the NFF between 2002 and 2005, before he was relieved of the post following the 1-1 draw with Angola in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Kano in August 2005. There is certainly no record of indebtedness to him in the NFF.”

He also challenged anyone with evidence of indebtedness by the NFF to Chukwu or any other coach to come forward with the evidence and if found to be genuine, the debt would be settled immediately.

“As a credible organization that is very much alive to its responsibilities, if we are confronted with any genuine document of indebtedness to any coach, we will offset the debt immediately,” he said.