NFF Speaks On Owing Christian Chukwu $128,000 Before His Death

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports that the body owned the late former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, any amount before his death.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said that according to records in their files, no such indebtedness exists.

Naija News reports he made the clarification in reaction to reports after Chukwu’s death, which claimed the NFF owed him up to $128,000.

Sanusi, said: “There is no record in the NFF of any outstanding indebtedness to ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu. During the first term of the Board headed by Mr. Amaju Pinnick, a committee was set up to diligently peruse the papers of coaches who were being owed, even from previous NFF administrations.

“That committee was given the clear mandate to verify all debts and ensure that the coaches being owed were paid immediately. I am aware that ‘Chairman’ was in the employ of the NFF between 2002 and 2005, before he was relieved of the post following the 1-1 draw with Angola in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Kano in August 2005. There is certainly no record of indebtedness to him in the NFF.”

Provide Evidence

He also challenged anyone with evidence of indebtedness by the NFF to Chukwu or any other coach to come forward with the evidence and if found to be genuine, the debt would be settled immediately.

“As a credible organization that is very much alive to its responsibilities, if we are confronted with any genuine document of indebtedness to any coach, we will offset the debt immediately,” he said.