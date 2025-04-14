UEFA Champions League Quarter-final Second Leg Preview, Fixtures, Predictions

As the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals approach the exciting second leg, teams are gearing up for crucial outcomes that will determine their paths to the semi-finals.

Below, Naija News analyzes each of the UEFA Champions League fixtures based on the first-leg results and offers a forward-looking perspective on what to expect.

Aston Villa vs PSG (Aggregate: 1-3)

Second Leg: Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Aston Villa return to Birmingham facing a two-goal deficit after a challenging 3-1 defeat in Paris. While scoring an important away goal is a positive, Villa will need to harness their full potential to reverse this situation.

Under Unai Emery’s leadership, they have demonstrated resilience in their European campaign. However, PSG’s potent attacking lineup and experience position them as favourites to advance.

Prediction: PSG likely to progress (Aggregate Prediction: 2-4)

Dortmund vs Barcelona (Aggregate: 0-4)

Second Leg: Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In a commanding display at the Camp Nou, Barcelona achieved a 4-0 victory over Dortmund. Xavi’s squad showcased clinical finishing, leaving Dortmund with a steep task ahead.

While the home advantage and support of their fans may provide motivation, overcoming such a significant deficit against a formidable Barcelona side is a daunting challenge.

Prediction: Barcelona are poised to progress comfortably (Aggregate Prediction: 2-6)

Real Madrid vs Arsenal (Aggregate: 0-3)

Second Leg: Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Arsenal impressed with a 3-0 victory at the Bernabéu, exhibiting exceptional pressing and counterattacking football. Real Madrid have a storied history of turning around tough situations in Europe, but this particular deficit might prove difficult to overcome, even at Santiago Bernabeu.

Prediction: Arsenal likely to progress (Aggregate Prediction: 3-4)

Inter vs Bayern (Aggregate: 2-1)

Second Leg: Wednesday, 8 p.m.

This tie remains finely balanced. Inter secured a narrow 2-1 victory in Munich, but Bayern’s away goal keeps them firmly in the mix. Anticipate an exciting matchup at the San Siro, as both teams boast considerable attacking talent. This contest is perhaps the most unpredictable of the quartet.

Prediction: Inter expected to edge through (Aggregate Prediction: 3-2)

Predicted Semi-final Line-up:

PSG vs Arsenal

Barcelona vs Inter