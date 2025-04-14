Spent My Hard-earned Money On An Ingrate Like You – Laide Bakare Blasts Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakara, has slammed her colleague, Eniola Badmus, after their clash at a movie premiere.

Naija News reported that the movie stars almost engaged in a fight before Eniola walked away from Laide Bakare.

However, Laide, on Monday, April 14, 2025, took to her Instagram page to share screenshots of a DM she received from Eniola frowning over a photo of them shared online.

Eniola told Laide not to bring her terrible animalistic behaviour around her and to stay far from her.

In her caption, Laide recalled how she gave Eniola her first major role in the movie industry, especially when nobody wanted to associate with her because of her ugly looks and obesity.

Laide also reminded Eniola of how she spent her hard-earned money on her but the actress paid her back with insults.

She wrote, “I gave you first major role in your life when. No one wants to associate with you because of your ugly looks and obesity. Spent my own hard-earned money on an ingrate like you, All you could pay me back with is to call me Animal. ? Haaaa! Eniola Almighty God will judge you insha Allah. You have started what you can finish and I promise you, you must collect.”