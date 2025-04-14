Drama As Laide Bakare Fights Eniola Badmus

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, and her colleague, Eniola Badmus, clashed at the movie premiere of actress, Eniola Ajao.

Naija News reports that Eniola’s new movie, ‘Owanbe Thieves,’ premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

The event, which was held at Filmhouse Circle Mall, Jakande, attracted many celebrities and social media influencers.

A video that surfaced online showed the moment Eniola and Laide got into an altercation and were almost on the verge of exchanging blows.

Eniola Badmus appears visibly upset in the video upon noticing Laide Bakare’s presence on the dance floor. She quickly stepped away from the area and moved to the back, where she continued dancing.

However, Laide moved to meet Eniola, confronting and almost slapping her before the security personnel at the event held her hand.

It is uncertain what led to the fight at the movie premiere, but the discord between the two actresses dates back to a previous incident where Eniola Badmus accused Laide Bakare of insensitive remarks about her personal life.

According to the movie star turned politician, Bakare shamed her for not having children or a family, leading to their public fallout.

Laide Bakare later addressed the issue, stating that her comments were not intended to offend but were misinterpreted.