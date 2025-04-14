Nasarawa United Fined ₦6 Million, Forced To Play Home Games In Gombe

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has handed a 6 million fine to Nasarawa United following a security breach during their matchday 33 fixture against Plateau United.

The incident, which happened during a thrilling 3-2 victory for Nasarawa United, saw Plateau United’s forward, Vincent Temitope, attacked by a home supporter.

In addition to the financial penalty, the NPFL has also mandated the Solid Miners to play their remaining home fixtures at Pantami Stadium in Gombe. The league’s decision came in response to concerns over inadequate matchday security at Nasarawa United’s home ground, Lafia City Stadium.

The league authorities have ordered the club to identify the individual responsible for the assault on Temitope and to present evidence that legal action is being taken against the culprit.

Furthermore, Nasarawa United must implement more effective security measures for future matches, submitting a detailed crowd control plan to the NPFL board before they can return to playing at Lafia City Stadium in subsequent seasons.

The club has been given 48 hours to appeal the sanctions, which include both the fine and the banishment.

As Nasarawa United contemplate their next steps, they will be battling to remain in the NPFL beyond this season. They are currently sitting in the 14th spot on the league table with 42 points in 33 games, four points away from the relegation zone.