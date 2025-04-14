NPFL Matchday 33 Review: Title Race Intensifies As Key Contenders Suffer Setbacks

Matchday 33 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) brought significant excitement and drama, as the race for the league title, continental qualifications, and survival intensified.

The weekend’s outcomes showcased both promising performances and unexpected challenges, shaping the league dynamics as teams approach the final stretch of the NPFL season.

Full NPFL Matchday 33 Results

Friday, April 11

Bayelsa United 3–0 Shooting Stars (Friday, April 11)

Enugu Rangers 0–2 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 2–1 Enyimba

Nasarawa United 3–2 Plateau United

Remo Stars 0–0 Katsina United

Abia Warriors 2–0 Rivers United

Kano Pillars 2–0 Lobi Stars

Akwa United 1–1 El-Kanemi Warriors

Ikorodu City 3–0 Niger Tornadoes

Kwara United 2–1 Bendel Insurance

NPFL Title Contenders

Remo Stars maintain their position at the top of the NPFL table, although they faced a setback with a goalless draw against Katsina United. This result, combined with Rivers United’s defeat, keeps the title race competitive and open for other contenders.

Rivers United, another strong challenger, struggled to close the gap after losing 2–0 to a revitalized Abia Warriors. Despite the setback, they remain in contention and have the potential to bounce back.

With the top teams facing challenges, the title race remains wide open, particularly for teams like Ikorodu City, who showcased their competitive spirit with a convincing 3–0 victory over Niger Tornadoes.

Top-Four/Continental Qualification Race

The pursuit of a top-four finish and potential continental qualification is heating up, with several teams making their case:

Ikorodu City: Their recent successes, including a 6–0 victory over Katsina United and the latest win over Niger Tornadoes, illustrate their growing form and ambition.

Abia Warriors: The impressive win against Rivers United strengthens their position in the top-four race.

Kano Pillars: A solid performance with a 2–0 win over Lobi Stars keeps their hopes alive.

Sunshine Stars: Their victory against Enyimba adds to their momentum as the season progresses.

Kwara United: Their recent win against Bendel Insurance shows their determination in this critical phase.

Relegation Battle

The scramble for survival is equally compelling. Teams facing immediate challenges include:

Heartland: Their crucial win against Enugu Rangers exemplifies their fighting spirit and keeps their survival hopes intact.

Lobi Stars: A loss to Kano Pillars places them in a difficult situation, but there’s still time for recovery.

Katsina United: While their draw against Remo Stars was a positive result, they must remain vigilant to avoid slipping into the bottom spots.

Akwa United: The draw with El-Kanemi Warriors may prove significant as they seek to secure their position.